Scotland eliminate UAE from World Cup race

ICC Media: Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the Windes by three wickets in a match of fluctuating fortunes, while defending champions Scotland went to the top of the Super Six points table by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 73 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 on Thursday.

At the Queens Sports Club, a career-best 114 by opener Matthew Cross and his 161-run second wicket partnership with Calum MacLeod (78) was the cornerstone of Scotland’s 73 runs victory over the UAE.

Thursday’s Super Six results mean Scotland have leapfrogged the Windies into the top position with five points with matches against Ireland and the Windies remaining, while the Windies have stayed on four points with their upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and Scotland. Afghanistan are on two points with their next opponents being the UAE and Ireland, whereas the UAE are now out of the World Cup race as the maximum points they can earn is four, which will not be sufficient…..