Scotland eliminate UAE from World Cup race

ICC Media: Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the Windes by three wickets in a match of fluctuating fortunes, while defending champions Scotland went to the top of the Super Six points table by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 73 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 on Thursday.
At the Queens Sports Club, a career-best 114 by opener Matthew Cross and his 161-run second wicket partnership with Calum MacLeod (78) was the cornerstone of Scotland’s 73 runs victory over the UAE.
Thursday’s Super Six results mean Scotland have leapfrogged the Windies into the top position with five points with matches against Ireland and the Windies remaining, while the Windies have stayed on four points with their upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and Scotland. Afghanistan are on two points with their next opponents being the UAE and Ireland, whereas the UAE are now out of the World Cup race as the maximum points they can earn is four, which will not be sufficient…..
Quarterfinals today at North Ruimveldt Multi
The second annual U14 Indoor Hockey League heads into the quarterfinal round today with Saints and GCC leading the Girls tables, while Saints and Hikers sit atop the Boys pools.
Elizabeth Styles sponsorship for Berbice Under-21 cricket
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), for the first time in its seventy nine year history, will be hosting an Under-21 cricket tournament for teams in the Ancient County.
Nets squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70 – 69
Nets survived a fourth quarter blitz to squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70-69 in their semi-final affair, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship, continued on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Wins for Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets
Retrieve Raiders and Amelia’s Ward Jets secured comfortable wins, when the March “Madness’ Malta Supreme Basketball Championship continued on Wednesday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-court.
Narine’s bowling action reported again
West Indian spinner Sunil Narine’s bowling action was again reported on Thursday, during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty 20, according to an AFP news bulletin.