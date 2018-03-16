Sports

The Guyana Football Federation

By Comments
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched their CONCACAF D-License programme yesterday at the Guyana Olympic House, Liliendaal. The aim of the four day seminar, which will be attended by 13 coaches, is to build capacity amongst the local technical personnel. Technical Director Ian Greenwood, Bryan Joseph and Sampson Gilbert will also be certified as D-License Instructors. In the photo the participating coaches are standing at rear. Seated from left to right: Sampson Gilbert, Bryan Joseph, GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood, GFF President Wayne Forde, CONCACAF Instructor Anton Corneal, CONCACAF Manager of Development Caribbean Andre Waugh.
Comments  
More in Sports

Afghanistan stun WI by 3 wickets

HARARE, West Indies, CMC – Sloppy West Indies were stunned by Afghanistan for the second time in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, as the Caribbean side slumped to a shock three-wicket defeat in their opening match of the all-important Super Sixes here Thursday.

Scotland eliminate UAE from World Cup race

ICC Media: Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the Windes by three wickets in a match of fluctuating fortunes, while defending champions Scotland went to the top of the Super Six points table by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 73 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 on Thursday.

Quarterfinals today at North Ruimveldt Multi

The second annual U14 Indoor Hockey League heads into the quarterfinal round today with Saints and GCC leading the Girls tables, while Saints and Hikers sit atop the Boys pools.

Elizabeth Styles sponsorship for Berbice Under-21 cricket

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), for the first time in its seventy nine year history, will be hosting an Under-21 cricket tournament for teams in the Ancient County.

Nets squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70 – 69

Nets survived a fourth quarter blitz to squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70-69 in their semi-final affair, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship, continued on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Around the Web

Subscribe

Not Ready to Subscribe ?

You can still join over other 15,000 subscribers and receive FREE breaking news alerts as they happen and the morning brief featuring top stories of the day. 

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×