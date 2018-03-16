Wins for Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets

Retrieve Raiders and Amelia’s Ward Jets secured comfortable wins, when the March “Madness’ Malta Supreme Basketball Championship continued on Wednesday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-court.

Raiders grounded Bankers Trust Falcons 72-60. Dauwin Lovell led the rout with 19 points. He was assisted by the trident of Sheldon Noel, Shawn Moss and Kareem Robertson, who scored 13, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

For the loser, Lawrence DeCosta tallied a game high 30 points, while Akeel Primo chipped in with 14 points. Adding eight points was Joel Fraser.

In the other game, Jets extinguished Block 22 Flames 65-57.