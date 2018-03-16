Wins for Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets

Retrieve Raiders and Amelia’s Ward Jets secured comfortable wins, when the March “Madness’ Malta Supreme Basketball Championship continued on Wednesday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-court.
Raiders grounded Bankers Trust Falcons 72-60. Dauwin Lovell led the rout with 19 points. He was assisted by the trident of Sheldon Noel, Shawn Moss and Kareem Robertson, who scored 13, 13 and 12 points, respectively.
For the loser, Lawrence DeCosta tallied a game high 30 points, while Akeel Primo chipped in with 14 points. Adding eight points was Joel Fraser.
In the other game, Jets extinguished Block 22 Flames 65-57.
The Guyana Football Federation
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched their CONCACAF D-License programme yesterday at the Guyana Olympic House, Liliendaal.
Afghanistan stun WI by 3 wickets
HARARE, West Indies, CMC – Sloppy West Indies were stunned by Afghanistan for the second time in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, as the Caribbean side slumped to a shock three-wicket defeat in their opening match of the all-important Super Sixes here Thursday.
Scotland eliminate UAE from World Cup race
ICC Media: Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the Windes by three wickets in a match of fluctuating fortunes, while defending champions Scotland went to the top of the Super Six points table by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 73 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 on Thursday.
Quarterfinals today at North Ruimveldt Multi
The second annual U14 Indoor Hockey League heads into the quarterfinal round today with Saints and GCC leading the Girls tables, while Saints and Hikers sit atop the Boys pools.
Elizabeth Styles sponsorship for Berbice Under-21 cricket
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), for the first time in its seventy nine year history, will be hosting an Under-21 cricket tournament for teams in the Ancient County.