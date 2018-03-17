Chase Academy to battle Sir Leon Lessons in feature quarter-final clash

The quarter-finals of the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championship kicks off today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The first matchup at 14:00hrs will pit Buxton Youth Developers against Masters Academy while three-time defending champions, Chase Academy, will battle Sir Leon Lessons from 16:00hrs in the feature showdown.

The tournament continues tomorrow at the same venue with the remaining quarter-final matches.

At 14:00hrs, former champion Lodge Secondary will lock horns with Pure Masters while Morgan Learning Centre will oppose Annandale Secondary from 16:00hrs. The respective winners will advance to the semi-finals.