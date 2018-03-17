Chase Academy to battle Sir Leon Lessons in feature quarter-final clash

The quarter-finals of the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championship kicks off today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
The first matchup at 14:00hrs will pit Buxton Youth Developers against Masters Academy while three-time defending champions, Chase Academy, will battle Sir Leon Lessons from 16:00hrs in the feature showdown.
The tournament continues tomorrow at the same venue with the remaining quarter-final matches.
At 14:00hrs, former champion Lodge Secondary will lock horns with Pure Masters while Morgan Learning Centre will oppose Annandale Secondary from 16:00hrs. The respective winners will advance to the semi-finals.
Commonwealth Games TT team for US training stint
The Guyana table tennis team to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia will have a one week training stint in the United States of America according to sources close to the Guyana Table Tennis Association.
King, Mangru and Smith complete Level Three course
Former West Indies fast bowler Reon King, Bharat Mangru and Winston Smith are among the 25 coaches from the Caribbean who completed the recent Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level Three certification coaching course.
UG whips Transport by 102 runs
The University of Guyana (UG) demolished Transport Sports Club by 102 runs in the latest match of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side second-division cricket competition.
Allicock, Lewis lose semi-final bouts at CAC Qualifiers
Despite losing their semi-final bouts at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Qualifiers in Mexico, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle believes that Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis have the tools to medal at the CAC Games come July in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Kobras division one, U23 teams bow out at semi-final stage
Colts sealed their berth to the first division while Plaisance Guardians secured their place in the U23 championship match following semi-final wins in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship Thursday.