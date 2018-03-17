GCS to stage fundraisers at Payless, Giftland Mall for CARIFTA Games team

In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will be hosting fundraising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.

Activities start at Payless at 10:30hrs and three hours later at the popular shopping edifice.

Some 18 athletes have been named to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 47th CARIFTA Games scheduled for Easter weekend in The Bahamas…..