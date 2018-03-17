Kennard Memorial Turf Club post-Phagwah meet tomorrow

Horse Racing action returns to the Kennard Memorial Turf Club tomorrow with the staging of a post-Phagwah meet from 12:30hrs.
Some 60 horses have entered for a chance to claim the spoils up for grabs.
The feature E and lower seven-furlong race will be sponsored by the Kharag Family (owners of Metro) and Ansa McAL Trading.
Some notable steeds entered so far include: Goodwill Boy, Unsettled, Storm Bird, Settling Star, It’s My Choice, Media Day and Keep on Swinging.
Commonwealth Games TT team for US training stint
The Guyana table tennis team to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia will have a one week training stint in the United States of America according to sources close to the Guyana Table Tennis Association.
King, Mangru and Smith complete Level Three course
Former West Indies fast bowler Reon King, Bharat Mangru and Winston Smith are among the 25 coaches from the Caribbean who completed the recent Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level Three certification coaching course.
UG whips Transport by 102 runs
The University of Guyana (UG) demolished Transport Sports Club by 102 runs in the latest match of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side second-division cricket competition.
Allicock, Lewis lose semi-final bouts at CAC Qualifiers
Despite losing their semi-final bouts at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Qualifiers in Mexico, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle believes that Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis have the tools to medal at the CAC Games come July in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Kobras division one, U23 teams bow out at semi-final stage
Colts sealed their berth to the first division while Plaisance Guardians secured their place in the U23 championship match following semi-final wins in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship Thursday.