Kennard Memorial Turf Club post-Phagwah meet tomorrow

Horse Racing action returns to the Kennard Memorial Turf Club tomorrow with the staging of a post-Phagwah meet from 12:30hrs.

Some 60 horses have entered for a chance to claim the spoils up for grabs.

The feature E and lower seven-furlong race will be sponsored by the Kharag Family (owners of Metro) and Ansa McAL Trading.

Some notable steeds entered so far include: Goodwill Boy, Unsettled, Storm Bird, Settling Star, It’s My Choice, Media Day and Keep on Swinging.