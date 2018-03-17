Kobras division one, U23 teams bow out at semi-final stage

Colts sealed their berth to the first division while Plaisance Guardians secured their place in the U23 championship match following semi-final wins in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship Thursday.

Colts downed emerging heavyweight Kobras 84-60 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue. Shane Webster amassed 25 points in the victory while Timothy Thompson and Shelroy Thomas added 18 and 11 points respectively.

For Kobras, Trevor Smith, Travis Burnette and Mark Richards scored 13, 12 and nine points respectively. From start to finish, Colts dictated the contest with the first period ending 25-20…..