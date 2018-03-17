UG whips Transport by 102 runs

The University of Guyana (UG) demolished Transport Sports Club by 102 runs in the latest match of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side second-division cricket competition.

Batting first at the Malteenoes Sport Club, UG posted 266 from their allotted overs before bowling out Transport for just 164 inside 31 overs.

M. Stephenson blasted six fours and a maximum on his way to a fine half century but lost partners rapidly. Stephenson lost opening partner, Lindon Austin (10) and M. Persaud (02), both to run outs while the in-form, Omesh Dhanram fell to A. Azeez for just seven. Ershaud Ali provided some stability down the order and when Stephenson fell for 57, it was Ali and Kevin Seinarine who produced a quick-fire, half-century partnership. Seinarine smacked seven sixes from 64 balls while Ali fell for 28. With the platform set, the last five overs were abused as P. Persaud (30), S. Thank (28 not out) and D. George (29 not out) produced cameos that propelled UG to 266-7…..