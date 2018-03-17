UG whips Transport by 102 runs

The University of Guyana (UG) demolished Transport Sports Club by 102 runs in the latest match of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side second-division cricket competition.
Batting first at the Malteenoes Sport Club, UG posted 266 from their allotted overs before bowling out Transport for just 164 inside 31 overs.
M. Stephenson blasted six fours and a maximum on his way to a fine half century but lost partners rapidly. Stephenson lost opening partner, Lindon Austin (10) and M. Persaud (02), both to run outs while the in-form, Omesh Dhanram fell to A. Azeez for just seven. Ershaud Ali provided some stability down the order and when Stephenson fell for 57, it was Ali and Kevin Seinarine who produced a quick-fire, half-century partnership. Seinarine smacked seven sixes from 64 balls while Ali fell for 28. With the platform set, the last five overs were abused as P. Persaud (30), S. Thank (28 not out) and D. George (29 not out) produced cameos that propelled UG to 266-7…..
Commonwealth Games TT team for US training stint
The Guyana table tennis team to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia will have a one week training stint in the United States of America according to sources close to the Guyana Table Tennis Association.
King, Mangru and Smith complete Level Three course
Former West Indies fast bowler Reon King, Bharat Mangru and Winston Smith are among the 25 coaches from the Caribbean who completed the recent Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level Three certification coaching course.
Allicock, Lewis lose semi-final bouts at CAC Qualifiers
Despite losing their semi-final bouts at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Qualifiers in Mexico, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle believes that Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis have the tools to medal at the CAC Games come July in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Kobras division one, U23 teams bow out at semi-final stage
Colts sealed their berth to the first division while Plaisance Guardians secured their place in the U23 championship match following semi-final wins in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship Thursday.
GCS to stage fundraisers at Payless, Giftland Mall for CARIFTA Games team
In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will be hosting fundraising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.