Chandrika, Nedd highlight day one 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first division two-day encounter against Everest Cricket (ECC) on 194 – 6, trailing by 88 runs at stumps at the DCC ground.

Honours on the opening day were shared between former West Indies opener Rajendra Chandrika who carried his bat and stroked a majestic unbeaten century while left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd captured a five-wicket haul.

The day began with Everest winning the toss and electing to bat. They reached 150 – 3 at the luncheon interval before being dismissed for 282 just before tea…..