Chandrika, Nedd highlight day one 

-Barnwell, Perez score fifties 

Off-spinner Steven Jacobs during his effective afternoon spell for MSC (Royston Alkins photo)

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first division two-day encounter against Everest Cricket (ECC) on 194 – 6, trailing by 88 runs at  stumps at the DCC ground.

Honours on the opening day were shared between former West Indies opener Rajendra Chandrika who carried his bat and stroked a majestic unbeaten century while left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd captured a five-wicket haul.

The day began with Everest winning the toss and electing to bat. They reached 150 – 3 at the luncheon interval before being dismissed for 282 just before tea…..

Phillips, Archer record personal bet ahead of CARIFTA Games…

The local CARIFTA Games athletes had their final dress rehearsal yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre ahead of the Easter weekend Games in the Bahamas.

Yassin confident Commonwealth Games athletes will do nation proud

It’s official, 20 athletes from seven disciplines will represent Guyana at the XXI Commonwealth Games, commonly known as Gold Coast 2018, which will be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia between April 4 and 15.

Sir Leon Lessons eliminate defending Milo champs

A new champion will be crowned in the Milo Secondary Schools football tournament after three-time defending champions Chase Academy was dethroned losing to Sir Leon Lessons  0-1  in the quarter-final round yesterday.

Tigers on top of GFF Elite League after NA United win

Western Tigers climbed atop the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League standings while Fruta Conquerors moved into the second position following contrasting wins on Friday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

MSC, GYO earn first innings points over GCC and GNIC respectively 

Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), batting a second time, ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter against the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) on seven without loss, earning a lead of 85 at Bourda.

