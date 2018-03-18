Phillips, Archer record personal bet ahead of CARIFTA Games…

The local CARIFTA Games athletes had their final dress rehearsal yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre ahead of the Easter weekend Games in the Bahamas.

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) hosted the event to enable the cream of the youth and junior athletic crop to get their competitive juices flowing before departing to the host nation next Wednesday.

Medal hopefuls like Deshanna Skeete, Chantoba Bright, Daniel Williams, Murphy Nash, Joanna Archer and Kenisha Phillips were all on show getting in their final competitive warm ups on the synthetic surface…..