Sir Leon Lessons eliminate defending Milo champs

A new champion will be crowned in the Milo Secondary Schools football tournament after three-time defending champions Chase Academy was dethroned losing to Sir Leon Lessons 0-1 in the quarter-final round yesterday.

In the match played at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, Teon Forde inflicted the first competitive loss for the Kingston-based unit in three years, racing into the penalty area and thumping his effort beyond custodian Simeon Hackett into the bottom corner in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, Buxton Youth Developers sealed their berth to the semi-final round crushing Masters Academy 4-0…..