Sir Leon Lessons eliminate defending Milo champs

A new champion will be crowned in the Milo Secondary Schools football tournament after three-time defending champions Chase Academy was dethroned losing to Sir Leon Lessons 0-1 in the quarter-final round yesterday.
In the match played at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, Teon Forde inflicted the first competitive loss for the Kingston-based unit in three years, racing into the penalty area and thumping his effort beyond custodian Simeon Hackett into the bottom corner in the 78th minute.
Meanwhile, Buxton Youth Developers sealed their berth to the semi-final round crushing Masters Academy 4-0…..
Phillips, Archer record personal bet ahead of CARIFTA Games…
The local CARIFTA Games athletes had their final dress rehearsal yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre ahead of the Easter weekend Games in the Bahamas.
Yassin confident Commonwealth Games athletes will do nation proud
It’s official, 20 athletes from seven disciplines will represent Guyana at the XXI Commonwealth Games, commonly known as Gold Coast 2018, which will be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia between April 4 and 15.
Chandrika, Nedd highlight day one
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first division two-day encounter against Everest Cricket (ECC) on 194 – 6, trailing by 88 runs at stumps at the DCC ground.
Tigers on top of GFF Elite League after NA United win
Western Tigers climbed atop the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League standings while Fruta Conquerors moved into the second position following contrasting wins on Friday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
MSC, GYO earn first innings points over GCC and GNIC respectively
Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), batting a second time, ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter against the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) on seven without loss, earning a lead of 85 at Bourda.