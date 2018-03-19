Garbarran records maiden win in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second leg

`We Stand United’s’ Deeraj Garbarran won his first major cycle race when he won the ninth annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road race second leg yesterday.

Battling the exceptionally hot morning on the West Demerara roads, 42 riders from five categories took to the starting line at Wales and duly proceeded on the 53-mile journey to Bushy Park and back to Schoonord for the finish.

Garbarran triumphed in a solo ride to the checkered flag in a time of one hour 39 minutes and four seconds (01:34:04) which shaved off 15 minutes from last year’s timings…..