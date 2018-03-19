Pedro nets hat trick as Gold is Money mauls Alexander Village

Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Tiger Bay and Leopold Street sealed their berths to the quarterfinal round following round of 16 wins, when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Sparta Boss dismissed Albouystown 5-1. Courtney Britton, Keyon Richards, Gregory Richardson, Quincy Adams and Sheldon Shepherd scored in the sixth, ninth, 12th, 13th and 18th minute respectively.

Moses Grittens scored for Albouystown in the third minute. Similarly, Gold is Money pounded Alexander Village 8-2. Jamal Pedro recorded a hat-trick in the eighth, 14th and 20th minute, while Randolph Wagner added a double in the second and fifth minute…..