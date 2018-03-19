Table-toppers Zimbabwe run into Windies in high-stakes clash

(ICC) On six occasions in the past, starting all the way back in 1983 and stopping over in 1992, 1996, 2007 and 2015, these two teams have faced off in the ICC Cricket World Cup itself. For the 2019 edition, though, they have had to go through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, and done well to stay in contention for those two prized slots.
As things stand, with all teams having played the same number of games, Zimbabwe are No.1 on the Super Sixes table with five points, the same as Scotland, while Windies are at No.3 with four points after the reversal against Afghanistan.
The game between Zimbabwe, the hosts, and Windies, the two-time former world champions, therefore becomes a big one, perhaps the biggest of the competition so far simply because they have the most international experience among the 10 participating teams, Windies much more than Zimbabwe. And when they go out at Harare Sports Club today, there will be two teams that feel they have a right to be in the United Kingdom in the summer of 2019…..
Barnwell hammers scorching century to propel DCC past Everest
Christopher Barnwell smashed a belligerent century to power the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a commanding eight-win over the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) in their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter on the final day at the DCC ground, yesterday.
Pedro nets hat trick as Gold is Money mauls Alexander Village
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Tiger Bay and Leopold Street sealed their berths to the quarterfinal round following round of 16 wins, when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
‘F’ Division Flyers brush aside Police College
`F’ Division Flyers defeated the Felix Austin College by 48 runs at Eve Leary when the fourth annual Police Commissioner’s T20 Cup cricket competition continued recently.
Garbarran records maiden win in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second leg
`We Stand United’s’ Deeraj Garbarran won his first major cycle race when he won the ninth annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road race second leg yesterday.
Jacobs, Suknanand spin MSC and GNIC to commanding wins
Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and GNIC recorded wins in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall, first-division, two-day competition, yesterday.