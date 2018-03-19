Taylor, 138, leads Zimbabwe to challenging 289

HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Zimbabwe, opting to bat first against West Indies, reached 289 all out off their 50 overs, in their Super Sixes match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers at Harare Sports Club here today.
Scores:
ZIMBABWE 289 off 50 overs (Brendan Taylor 138, Solomon Mire 45, Sean Williams 34, Sikandar Raza 22; Jason Holder 4-35, Kemar Roach 3-55, Keemo Paul 2-55) vs WEST INDIES.
Barnwell hammers scorching century to propel DCC past Everest
Christopher Barnwell smashed a belligerent century to power the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a commanding eight-win over the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) in their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter on the final day at the DCC ground, yesterday.
Pedro nets hat trick as Gold is Money mauls Alexander Village
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Tiger Bay and Leopold Street sealed their berths to the quarterfinal round following round of 16 wins, when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
‘F’ Division Flyers brush aside Police College
`F’ Division Flyers defeated the Felix Austin College by 48 runs at Eve Leary when the fourth annual Police Commissioner’s T20 Cup cricket competition continued recently.
Garbarran records maiden win in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second leg
`We Stand United’s’ Deeraj Garbarran won his first major cycle race when he won the ninth annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road race second leg yesterday.
Jacobs, Suknanand spin MSC and GNIC to commanding wins
Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and GNIC recorded wins in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall, first-division, two-day competition, yesterday.