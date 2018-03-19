Third Class outclassed by GCC

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) yesterday outclassed Third Class winning by a 216-run margin in the Georgetown Cricket Association, New Building Society, second-division, limited-overs competition at the Police Sports Club ground Eve Leary.

Batting first GCC rallied to reach 300-8 from their allotted 40 overs. J. Sukdeo smashed a quick fire 49 with seven fours and two sixes while his opening partner nudged his way to 16.

T. McAlmont blasted his half century with six fours and at one stage, GCC looked as if they were scoring only via boundaries as they cleared the inner circle hardly ever playing a shot in the ground…..