Third Class outclassed by GCC

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) yesterday outclassed Third Class winning by a 216-run margin in the Georgetown Cricket Association, New Building Society, second-division, limited-overs competition at the Police Sports Club ground Eve Leary.
Batting first GCC rallied to reach 300-8 from their allotted 40 overs. J. Sukdeo smashed a quick fire 49 with seven fours and two sixes while his opening partner nudged his way to 16.
T. McAlmont blasted his half century with six fours and at one stage, GCC looked as if they were scoring only via boundaries as they cleared the inner circle hardly ever playing a shot in the ground…..
Barnwell hammers scorching century to propel DCC past Everest
Christopher Barnwell smashed a belligerent century to power the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a commanding eight-win over the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) in their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter on the final day at the DCC ground, yesterday.
Pedro nets hat trick as Gold is Money mauls Alexander Village
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Tiger Bay and Leopold Street sealed their berths to the quarterfinal round following round of 16 wins, when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
‘F’ Division Flyers brush aside Police College
`F’ Division Flyers defeated the Felix Austin College by 48 runs at Eve Leary when the fourth annual Police Commissioner’s T20 Cup cricket competition continued recently.
Garbarran records maiden win in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second leg
`We Stand United’s’ Deeraj Garbarran won his first major cycle race when he won the ninth annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road race second leg yesterday.
Jacobs, Suknanand spin MSC and GNIC to commanding wins
Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and GNIC recorded wins in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall, first-division, two-day competition, yesterday.