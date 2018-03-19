UG hands Ace Warriors innings defeat

The University of Guyana defeated Ace Warriors by 112 runs at the Gandhi Youth Organization ground Saturday in a match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day tournament.
Batting first upon winning the toss, Ace Warriors were bamboozled by Pravindralall Persaud and Dennis Heywood who picked up seven wickets for the 10-man University of Guyana team.
Devindra Lall top scored with 26 while Flint Williams (14), Selwyn Collier (10) and Sherwin White (10) were the only ones to reach double figures as Ace Warriors reached 91 all out in their first innings from 23 overs…..
Christopher Barnwell smashed a belligerent century to power the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a commanding eight-win over the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) in their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter on the final day at the DCC ground, yesterday.
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Tiger Bay and Leopold Street sealed their berths to the quarterfinal round following round of 16 wins, when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
`F’ Division Flyers defeated the Felix Austin College by 48 runs at Eve Leary when the fourth annual Police Commissioner’s T20 Cup cricket competition continued recently.
`We Stand United’s’ Deeraj Garbarran won his first major cycle race when he won the ninth annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road race second leg yesterday.
Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and GNIC recorded wins in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall, first-division, two-day competition, yesterday.