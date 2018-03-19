Sports

UG hands Ace Warriors innings defeat

Mahendra Persaud smashed an unbeaten 100 for the University of Guyana in their match against Ace Warriors.

The University of Guyana defeated Ace Warriors by 112 runs at the Gandhi Youth Organization ground Saturday in a match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day tournament.

Batting first upon winning the toss, Ace Warriors were bamboozled by Pravindralall Persaud and Dennis Heywood who picked up seven wickets for the 10-man University of Guyana team.

Devindra Lall top scored with 26 while Flint Williams (14), Selwyn Collier (10) and Sherwin White (10) were the only ones to reach double figures as Ace Warriors reached 91 all out in their first innings from 23 overs…..

