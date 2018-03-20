Day/night Test a possibility as Windies resume tours of India

MUMBAI, India, CMC – West Indies will visit India for a bilateral series for the first time since the controversial abandoned tour four years ago, when they play two Tests, five One-Day Internationals and a one-off Twenty20 International later this year.

News reports here said the series, which bowls off in October, will include India’s first-ever day/night Test, with the T20 involving the World champions carded for Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Cricket Association of Bengal president, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, confirmed the venue for the T20 International.

“We will host the Caribbean team for the one-off T20 international at the Eden Gardens,” media reports quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the day/night Test once approved by the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators, is expected to be played in Rajkot, the Indian Express reported.

“If the approval comes, then Rajkot is likely to have the first day/night Test,” said a BCCI official who requested anonymity. Quoting an email exchange between Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron and BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, the Express said Cameron was also keen on the idea of a pink-ball Test.

West Indies have already played two – the first against Pakistan in Dubai two years ago and the second during the summer tour of England last year.

The ODIs, meanwhile, have been scheduled for Mumbai, Guwahati, Kochi, Indore and Pune in early November.

West Indies’ last tour of India ended in shambles when the Caribbean players pulled out following the fourth ODI in Dharamsala, after failing to settle a pay dispute with CWI.

The abandoned series resulted in the BCCI slapping CWI with a US$42 million claim in damages. However, the matter was eventually resolved with the two boards agreeing on a schedule of tours.

Since then, India have toured the Caribbean twice – for a four-Test tour in 2016 and a limited overs series last year.