CBJ Centenary Cup set for March 31 between Guyana and T/dad

As the month-long celebrations for the former President Dr. Cheddi Jagan continue, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic will stage a one off T20 match between a Guyana side and a Trinidad team on March 31.
Booked for the iconic Albion Community Center Ground, Berbice, the match will see a majority of West Indies stars taking to the field.
According to PPP/C executive member, Mustapha Zulfikar, Berbice has been starved for explosive cricket and the decision was made by the Centenary Committee, chaired by General Secretary of the party, Bharrat Jagdeo to host it in Berbice.
Apart from being the ….
Only a win will do!
(ICC) The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 has thrown up some mouth-watering clashes and it has come down to a situation where even with only four Super Sixes games left, five teams are still in the fray for those top-two spots that will give them tickets to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Keemo Paul: I know the feeling of winning a World Cup
(ICC) Having won the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup in 2016, Keemo Paul is determined to ensure Windies qualify for next year’s senior edition after his unexpected late call-up for the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.
Guinness Greatest of the Streets to commence March 28
With the Georgetown and West Demerara zones completed, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ organisers have now set their sights on the East Coast Demerara leg which is scheduled to kick-off March 28th, at the Haslington Tarmac.
GFF shortlists 21 locals for CFU Women’s Challenge Series
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has shortlisted 21 locally-based players for preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women’s Challenge Series Tournament, scheduled for April.
Jones, DeAbreu win as Toucan squash tourney commences
Ethan Jonas and Chad DeAbreu secured wins in the Category-B and Category-D section respectively, when the 2018 Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament commenced on Monday at the Georgetown Club Facility.