GFF shortlists 21 locals for CFU Women’s Challenge Series

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has shortlisted 21 locally-based players for preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women’s Challenge Series Tournament, scheduled for April.

The players shortlisted are goalkeepers Natalie Nedd, Ruth George, defenders Odessa Romeo, Shania Riley, Veyansa Hope, Samara Rodrigues, Cloetta Dublin, Anastacia Horsham, midfielders Jimmaica Hunte, Lakeisha Pearson, Shamika Marcus, Shontel Greene, Siacy Adams, Tiandi Smith, Jalade Trim, Izannah Rogers and forwards Sasha James, Annalisa Vincent, Kendra Thomas and Sherrilyn Kingston.

The team will commence training from today and will focus on technical, tactical and fitness aspects of the sport. Guyana has been drawn in Group-E of the five-group tournament alongside Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

The Lady Jaguars ….