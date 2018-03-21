Guinness Greatest of the Streets to commence March 28

With the Georgetown and West Demerara zones completed, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ organisers have now set their sights on the East Coast Demerara leg which is scheduled to kick-off March 28th, at the Haslington Tarmac.

The three-day event features 16 teams competing for prize monies in excess of $500,000 and a place in the national playoffs.

According to a release from the organizers, Three Peat Promotions, “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from teams desirous of entering the competition, some for the very first time and once again we are faced with a dilemma due to the growing interest in the Guinness brand.”

The organisers ….