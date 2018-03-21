Jones, DeAbreu win as Toucan squash tourney commences

Ethan Jonas and Chad DeAbreu secured wins in the Category-B and Category-D section respectively, when the 2018 Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament commenced on Monday at the Georgetown Club Facility.

Ethan Jonas overcame Demetrius De Abreu in a five set thriller 11 – 6, 7 – 11, 11 – 9, 7 – 11, 12 – 10. On the other hand, Chad De Abreu defeated Osmond Mack 12 – 10, 8 – 11, 14 – 12, 14 – 12

The tournament continues today at the same venue with another round of matches.

Below features the complete list of results.

Category G

Safirah Sumner beat Tianna Gomes 11- 4, 11- 6

Brenno Da Silva beat Thandi Dean 11 – 4, 11 – 7

Category F

Christiana Fernandes beat Malia Maikoo 11 – 3, 11 – 6

Noah Rahaman beat Demetri Lowe 11 – 9, 11 – 8

Keenan Naraine defeated Grant Fernandes 8 – 11, 11 – 2, 11 – 7

Monisha Persaud defeated Kaden Pynaendy 10 – 12, 11 – 9, 11 – 4

Category E

Rayad Boyce beat Angel Rahim 11 – 9, 10 – 12, 11 – 6

Arvin Seelal beat Aram Chan 11 – 9, 11 – 4

Category D

Chad De Abreu beat Osmond Mack 12 – 10, 8 – 11, 14 – 12, 14 – 12

Category B

Lucas Jonas defeated James Mekdeci 11 – 8, 11 – 3, 13 – 11

Demetrius De Abreu beat Kirsten Gomes 11 – 7, 11 – 6, 11 – 5

Abosaide Cadogan beat Madison Fernandes 11 – 5, 11 – 4, 11 – 4

Ethan Jonas defeated Demetrius De Abreu 11 – 6, 7 – 11, 11 – 9, 7 – 11, 12 – 10