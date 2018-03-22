Guyana to bid to host 2020 CARIFTA Games

Nine months after successfully hosting the South American U-20 Championships, a delegation is readying to present a bid to the North American, Central Amer-ican and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) to host the CARIFTA Games for the first time on these shores.
According to President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, plans are in the pipeline for a local party of government and AAG officials to travel to this year’s host nation, The Bahamas to make the presentation bid in an effort to stage the Region’s premier Track and Field event here in 2020.
Once NACAC green lights the bid, Guyana will host the annual fixture which will be in its 49th edition.
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies sneaked into next year’s World Cup in England but just barely, as heavy rain coupled with a controversial umpiring decision, helped them beat Scotland by five runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, and stage a great escape in their final Super Six match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here yesterday.
GFRU lands Top Brandz sponsorship
Top Brandz Distributors will team up with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) for the first time under their Hairoun Beer-brand in support of the union’s season opener on Saturday at the National Park.
GTTA appeals for corporate support
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTT) is appealing for corporate support to assist it participate at this year’s Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba from April 2-8.
Green Machine to participate in the Americas Rugby Challenge in Colombia
After the resounding success of the first three seasons of the Americas Rugby Championship, the continent will inaugurate a new performance tournament for countries in Sudamérica Rugby and Rugby Americas North.
Philip, Robert Fernandes successful at High Performance Coaching Course in Germany
Long serving women’s national hockey coach Phillip Fernandes and men’s national coach Robert Fernandes participated in an Indoor High Performance Coaching Course held in Berlin Germany from February 5th-8th.