Guyana to bid to host 2020 CARIFTA Games

Nine months after successfully hosting the South American U-20 Championships, a delegation is readying to present a bid to the North American, Central Amer-ican and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) to host the CARIFTA Games for the first time on these shores.

According to President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, plans are in the pipeline for a local party of government and AAG officials to travel to this year’s host nation, The Bahamas to make the presentation bid in an effort to stage the Region’s premier Track and Field event here in 2020.

Once NACAC green lights the bid, Guyana will host the annual fixture which will be in its 49th edition.

Said Huston yesterday “The Minister (George Norton) ….