Philip, Robert Fernandes successful at High Performance Coaching Course in Germany

Long serving women’s national hockey coach Phillip Fernandes and men’s national coach Robert Fernandes participated in an Indoor High Performance Coaching Course held in Berlin Germany from February 5th-8th.

The programme, which was held during the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup, was conducted by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in conjunction with the European Hockey Federation (EHF).

According to an official release from the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), “The course was conducted by a team of eight FIH coaching mentors who mostly former top international players who have moved on to the coaching world and some of whom were coaches of successful international teams in the recent past. Along with the mentors, the participants of the course benefited from lectures given by current top international coaches.”

A thorough process ….