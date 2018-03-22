Philip, Robert Fernandes successful at High Performance Coaching Course in Germany

Long serving women’s national hockey coach Phillip Fernandes and men’s national coach Robert Fernandes participated in an Indoor High Performance Coaching Course held in Berlin Germany from February 5th-8th.
The programme, which was held during the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup, was conducted by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in conjunction with the European Hockey Federation (EHF).
According to an official release from the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), “The course was conducted by a team of eight FIH coaching mentors who mostly former top international players who have moved on to the coaching world and some of whom were coaches of successful international teams in the recent past. Along with the mentors, the participants of the course benefited from lectures given by current top international coaches.”
A thorough process ….
Mission accomplished!
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies sneaked into next year’s World Cup in England but just barely, as heavy rain coupled with a controversial umpiring decision, helped them beat Scotland by five runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, and stage a great escape in their final Super Six match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here yesterday.
Guyana to bid to host 2020 CARIFTA Games
Nine months after successfully hosting the South American U-20 Championships, a delegation is readying to present a bid to the North American, Central Amer-ican and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) to host the CARIFTA Games for the first time on these shores.
GFRU lands Top Brandz sponsorship
Top Brandz Distributors will team up with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) for the first time under their Hairoun Beer-brand in support of the union’s season opener on Saturday at the National Park.
GTTA appeals for corporate support
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTT) is appealing for corporate support to assist it participate at this year’s Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba from April 2-8.
Green Machine to participate in the Americas Rugby Challenge in Colombia
After the resounding success of the first three seasons of the Americas Rugby Championship, the continent will inaugurate a new performance tournament for countries in Sudamérica Rugby and Rugby Americas North.