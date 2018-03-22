Plaisance Guardians take 1-0 lead in best-of-three final

Plaisance Guardians took a 1-0 lead in their three match second division final against Colts winning 73-56 Tuesday in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship.

Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, the East Coast Demerara unit took a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Colts fought back in the second quarter outscoring their opponent 18-15 to reduce the deficit heading into the halftime break at 33-27.

However, Guardians responded the pivotal third quarter, scoring 15 points while restricting Colts to 12 points to enter the final quarter still ahead at 48-39.

The youthful East Coast Demerara outfit then sealed the victory as they outscored Colts 25-17 in the final quarter.

Andrew Johnson top scored with 15 points. He was assisted by Akeem Crandon, Nigel Bowen and Jared Sears all of whom scored 10 points.

For Colts, Telford Richards recorded a game high 17 points, while Quacey Lindo chipped in with 12 points. The tournament continues today at the same venue.