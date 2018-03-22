Plaisance Guardians take 1-0 lead in best-of-three final

Plaisance Guardians took a 1-0 lead in their three match second division final against Colts winning 73-56 Tuesday in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship.
Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, the East Coast Demerara unit took a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Colts fought back in the second quarter outscoring their opponent 18-15 to reduce the deficit heading into the halftime break at 33-27.
However, Guardians responded the pivotal third quarter, scoring 15 points while restricting Colts to 12 points to enter the final quarter still ahead at 48-39.
The youthful East Coast Demerara outfit then sealed the victory as they outscored Colts 25-17 in the final quarter.
Andrew Johnson top scored with 15 points. He was assisted by Akeem Crandon, Nigel Bowen and Jared Sears all of whom scored 10 points.
For Colts, Telford Richards recorded a game high 17 points, while Quacey Lindo chipped in with 12 points. The tournament continues today at the same venue.
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies sneaked into next year’s World Cup in England but just barely, as heavy rain coupled with a controversial umpiring decision, helped them beat Scotland by five runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, and stage a great escape in their final Super Six match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here yesterday.
Guyana to bid to host 2020 CARIFTA Games
Nine months after successfully hosting the South American U-20 Championships, a delegation is readying to present a bid to the North American, Central Amer-ican and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) to host the CARIFTA Games for the first time on these shores.
GFRU lands Top Brandz sponsorship
Top Brandz Distributors will team up with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) for the first time under their Hairoun Beer-brand in support of the union’s season opener on Saturday at the National Park.
GTTA appeals for corporate support
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTT) is appealing for corporate support to assist it participate at this year’s Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba from April 2-8.
Green Machine to participate in the Americas Rugby Challenge in Colombia
After the resounding success of the first three seasons of the Americas Rugby Championship, the continent will inaugurate a new performance tournament for countries in Sudamérica Rugby and Rugby Americas North.