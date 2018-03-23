Fifth Annual Star Party Rental Criterium on tomorrow

The 2018 cycling season will resume tomorrow in the National Park with the staging of the Fifth Annual Star Party Rental 11-race programme.
According to organizer of the event, Hassan Mohamed, the day’s activities are scheduled to pedal off at 09:00hrs.
The event will be headlined with the 35-lap open race which was won by Andre ‘Padlock’ Green last year.
The Berbice based rider took the spoils in a time of one hour, 15 minutes and 38 seconds.
Green however has been searching for a winning formula and will be hard pressed to repeat since Hamzah Eastman, Romello Crawford, Jamal John and Paul DeNobrega have been dominating proceedings on the circuit this season.
Last year’s junior champion, Brighton John will look to secure another win, while Junior Niles will look defend the veteran’s category.
Other events scheduled to be contested include: the 12 to 14 years boys and girls (3 laps), veterans over-50 years (5 laps), veterans over-60 years (5 laps), upright cyclists (5 laps), BMX boys open (3 laps), BMX boys 12 to 14 years (3 laps), BMX boys 9 to 12 years (3 laps) and BMX boys 6 to 9 years (3 laps).
Representatives of Star Party Rental are expected to present the spoils to the top performers.
T & T Harvard Rugby Club arrives today for GRFU’s 7s tournament
Harvard Rugby Club of Trinidad and Tobago will arrive in Guyana today ahead of tomorrow’s showdown at the National Park, in the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.
Winners row for DeAbreu, Gomes in Category B
Demetrius DeAbreu and Kirsten Gomes secured contrasting wins in Category-B, when the 2018 Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament continued on Wednesday at the Georgetown Club facilities, Camp Street.
Pouderoyen FC, Henrietta United clash this weekend
Traditional West Demerara heavyweight Pouderoyen FC, will commence their pre-season two day Region Three tour against Henrietta United tomorrow.
Elgar scores unbeaten ton
South Africa stumble to 266/8 CAPE TOWN,(Reuters) – Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten century but an excellent spell of bowling from Australia seamer Pat Cummins restricted South Africa to 266 for eight at the close of play on the opening day of the third test at Newlands on Thursday.
Thrilled to play in 2019 World Cup – Gayle
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Talismanic West Indies opener Chris Gayle says he is thrilled to be playing in next year’s World Cup in England, and says he will focus on his fitness in the interim as he prepares for what will be his final global 50-overs tournament.