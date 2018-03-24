GCS to hold fundraisers today for CARIFTA Games team

In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will once again be hosting fund raising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.
As was the case last week, activities will again start at Payless at 10:30hrs and three hours later at the popular shopping edifice.
The sum of 18 athletes were named to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 47th CARIFTA Games scheduled for Easter weekend in the Bahamas.
The Bahamas is set to host the 2018 CARIFTA Games from March 30 to April 2 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.
This year’s CARIFTA Games will see the Bahamas hosting 26 countries and 500 athletes, and will consist of 400 volunteers and about 150 Bahamian and international officials. It is the premier track and field junior competition in the region.
Former Windies coach Simmons thrilled with Afghanistan fairytale qualification
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons is heading back to the ICC World Cup but this time with Afghanistan, and says the Asian outfit will be working on a few surprises over the next few months in preparation for the showpiece next year.
T/dad Harvard rugby team throws down gauntlet to top local rugby clubs
If you are a fan of explosive rugby action, then the National Park is the place to be today to witness the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.
Floodlights surge to victory over Regal Masters
Ramesh Narine guided Floodlights Masters to a 12-run victory over nemesis Regal Masters in the Masters Over-45 year old final of the 2018 Orlando Cup, which ended last Sunday at Hogshead Park, Florida.
Bravo not seeking Windies recall but remains available
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has refuted international media reports suggesting he is actively seeking a return to the regional side for next year’s World Cup in England.
DRS use beyond my control, says Windies skipper
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies captain Jason Holder has refused to be drawn on the issue of the absence of DRS in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here.