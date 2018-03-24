GCS to hold fundraisers today for CARIFTA Games team

In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will once again be hosting fund raising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.

As was the case last week, activities will again start at Payless at 10:30hrs and three hours later at the popular shopping edifice.

The sum of 18 athletes were named to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 47th CARIFTA Games scheduled for Easter weekend in the Bahamas.

The Bahamas is set to host the 2018 CARIFTA Games from March 30 to April 2 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

This year’s CARIFTA Games will see the Bahamas hosting 26 countries and 500 athletes, and will consist of 400 volunteers and about 150 Bahamian and international officials. It is the premier track and field junior competition in the region.