Playoff matches commence tomorrow

The playoff round of the sixth annual Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Demerara zone will kick off tomorrow at the Haslington Market Tarmac from 8:00am.

“The competition has received a record number of entries which follows the trend of the previous Georgetown and West Demerara zones. Due to this fact, a playoff round is required to select the remaining four qualifiers,” a release from tournament coordinators, Three Peat Promotions, stated.

Some 12 teams have secured automatic berths to the 16-team main draw.

The automatic qualifiers are ….