Sports

T/dad Harvard rugby team throws down gauntlet to top local rugby clubs

By Comments
The Harvard Rugby Club from Trinidad and Tobago pose for a photo shortly after arriving here yesterday.

If you are a fan of explosive rugby action, then the National Park is the place to be today to witness the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.

The union’s season opener kicks off at 11:00hrs and will feature Trinidad and Tobago’s premier 7s Club, Harvard locking horns with Guyana’s best ruggers from the Pepsi Hornets, Yamaha Caribs, Guyana Police Falcons, Panthers and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Claudius Butts, the lone Guyanese in the Harvard club, stated that the team has been in preparation for their trip to the 592 since last year, and as such, will be taking the tournament seriously, but at the same time coming to have fun.

Butts, a long-standing ….

Comments  
More in Sports

Former Windies coach Simmons thrilled with Afghanistan fairytale qualification

HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons is heading back to the ICC World Cup but this time with Afghanistan, and says the Asian outfit will be working on a few surprises over the next few months in preparation for the showpiece next year.

Floodlights surge to victory over Regal Masters

Ramesh Narine guided Floodlights Masters to a 12-run victory over nemesis Regal Masters in the Masters Over-45 year old final of the 2018 Orlando Cup, which ended last Sunday at Hogshead Park, Florida.

GCS to hold fundraisers today for CARIFTA Games team

In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will once again be hosting fund raising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.

Bravo not seeking Windies recall but remains available

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has refuted international media reports suggesting he is actively seeking a return to the regional side for next year’s World Cup in England.

DRS use beyond my control, says Windies skipper

HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies captain Jason Holder has refused to be drawn on the issue of the absence of DRS in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here.

Around the Web

Subscribe

Not Ready to Subscribe ?

You can still join over other 15,000 subscribers and receive FREE breaking news alerts as they happen and the morning brief featuring top stories of the day. 

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×