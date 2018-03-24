T/dad Harvard rugby team throws down gauntlet to top local rugby clubs

If you are a fan of explosive rugby action, then the National Park is the place to be today to witness the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.
The union’s season opener kicks off at 11:00hrs and will feature Trinidad and Tobago’s premier 7s Club, Harvard locking horns with Guyana’s best ruggers from the Pepsi Hornets, Yamaha Caribs, Guyana Police Falcons, Panthers and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
Claudius Butts, the lone Guyanese in the Harvard club, stated that the team has been in preparation for their trip to the 592 since last year, and as such, will be taking the tournament seriously, but at the same time coming to have fun.
Butts, a long-standing ….
Former Windies coach Simmons thrilled with Afghanistan fairytale qualification
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons is heading back to the ICC World Cup but this time with Afghanistan, and says the Asian outfit will be working on a few surprises over the next few months in preparation for the showpiece next year.
Floodlights surge to victory over Regal Masters
Ramesh Narine guided Floodlights Masters to a 12-run victory over nemesis Regal Masters in the Masters Over-45 year old final of the 2018 Orlando Cup, which ended last Sunday at Hogshead Park, Florida.
GCS to hold fundraisers today for CARIFTA Games team
In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will once again be hosting fund raising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.
Bravo not seeking Windies recall but remains available
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has refuted international media reports suggesting he is actively seeking a return to the regional side for next year’s World Cup in England.
DRS use beyond my control, says Windies skipper
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies captain Jason Holder has refused to be drawn on the issue of the absence of DRS in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here.