T/dad Harvard rugby team throws down gauntlet to top local rugby clubs

If you are a fan of explosive rugby action, then the National Park is the place to be today to witness the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.

The union’s season opener kicks off at 11:00hrs and will feature Trinidad and Tobago’s premier 7s Club, Harvard locking horns with Guyana’s best ruggers from the Pepsi Hornets, Yamaha Caribs, Guyana Police Falcons, Panthers and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Claudius Butts, the lone Guyanese in the Harvard club, stated that the team has been in preparation for their trip to the 592 since last year, and as such, will be taking the tournament seriously, but at the same time coming to have fun.

Butts, a long-standing ….