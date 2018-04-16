Demerara and Berbice evenly poised

Defending champions Demerara and arch-rivals Berbice were locked in a close tussle with Berbice ending day one of their Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition on 102-5, trailing Demerara by 46 runs at Lusignan, yesterday.

Demerara began the day on a positive note with Skipper Bhaskar Yadram calling correctly and electing to bat first.

The defending champions subsequently went into self-destruct mode with their batsmen playing loosely, gifting their wickets away to end the first session on 107 – 5. ….