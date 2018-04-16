Demerara and Berbice evenly poised

Defending champions Demerara and arch-rivals Berbice were locked in a close tussle with Berbice ending day one of their Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition on 102-5, trailing Demerara by 46 runs at Lusignan, yesterday.
Demerara began the day on a positive note with Skipper Bhaskar Yadram calling correctly and electing to bat first.
The defending champions subsequently went into self-destruct mode with their batsmen playing loosely, gifting their wickets away to end the first session on 107 – 5. ….
Gunshots force abandonment of Petra/ Corona Futsal final
The Petra Organization/Corona Futsal Championship match between Sparta Boss and Bent Street was abandoned Saturday night owing to several gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Eastman triumphs in PowerAde 46-mile road race
One day after placing third on the inner circuit of the National Park, Hamzah Eastman took his talents to West Demerara yesterday and sprinted away with the spoils of the Powerade 46-mile road race.
Late wickets put Essequibo in command
Five wicket hauls from Joel Fortune and Joshua Jones saw Essequibo earning a lead of 148 heading into today’s final day of their second round clash against Select U-17 XI in the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Under-19 Inter-County tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.
A golden leap
Troy Doris’ golden leap on the penultimate day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia was a fitting finale for a Guyana team which had endured days without even coming remotely close to winning a medal.