Eastman triumphs in PowerAde 46-mile road race

One day after placing third on the inner circuit of the National Park, Hamzah Eastman took his talents to West Demerara yesterday and sprinted away with the spoils of the Powerade 46-mile road race.
The Team Coco’s standout stopped the clock in one hour, 40 minutes and 15 seconds for the eighth edition of the event which started at Schoonord, proceeded to Parika and returned to the point of origin for the finish.
Eastman who has been in sublime form, led Paul DeNobrega and Curtis Dey onto the podium while his teammate and winner of Saturday’s feature event, Jamal John finished fourth…..
Gunshots force abandonment of Petra/ Corona Futsal final
The Petra Organization/Corona Futsal Championship match between Sparta Boss and Bent Street was abandoned Saturday night owing to several gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Demerara and Berbice evenly poised
Defending champions Demerara and arch-rivals Berbice were locked in a close tussle with Berbice ending day one of their Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition on 102-5, trailing Demerara by 46 runs at Lusignan, yesterday.
Late wickets put Essequibo in command
Five wicket hauls from Joel Fortune and Joshua Jones saw Essequibo earning a lead of 148 heading into today’s final day of their second round clash against Select U-17 XI in the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Under-19 Inter-County tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.
A golden leap
Troy Doris’ golden leap on the penultimate day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia was a fitting finale for a Guyana team which had endured days without even coming remotely close to winning a medal.