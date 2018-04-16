Gunshots force abandonment of Petra/ Corona Futsal final

The Petra Organization/Corona Futsal Championship match between Sparta Boss and Bent Street was abandoned Saturday night owing to several gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
With the score locked 2-0 in favour of Sparta Boss at halftime following goals from Jermin Junior and Gregory Richardson in the fourth and sixth minute respectively, chaos erupted inside the arena which was crowded to capacity, triggering a stampede resulting in injuries to several patrons.
Up to press time no one was confirmed to have been shot and no arrests were made as well. According to a release from tournament coordinator Troy Mendonca of the Petra Organization, the matchup was forced to stop at halftime due to a disturbance between a “male and his female counterpart…..
Eastman triumphs in PowerAde 46-mile road race
One day after placing third on the inner circuit of the National Park, Hamzah Eastman took his talents to West Demerara yesterday and sprinted away with the spoils of the Powerade 46-mile road race.
Demerara and Berbice evenly poised
Defending champions Demerara and arch-rivals Berbice were locked in a close tussle with Berbice ending day one of their Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition on 102-5, trailing Demerara by 46 runs at Lusignan, yesterday.
Late wickets put Essequibo in command
Five wicket hauls from Joel Fortune and Joshua Jones saw Essequibo earning a lead of 148 heading into today’s final day of their second round clash against Select U-17 XI in the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Under-19 Inter-County tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.
A golden leap
Troy Doris’ golden leap on the penultimate day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia was a fitting finale for a Guyana team which had endured days without even coming remotely close to winning a medal.