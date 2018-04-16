Gunshots force abandonment of Petra/ Corona Futsal final

The Petra Organization/Corona Futsal Championship match between Sparta Boss and Bent Street was abandoned Saturday night owing to several gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

With the score locked 2-0 in favour of Sparta Boss at halftime following goals from Jermin Junior and Gregory Richardson in the fourth and sixth minute respectively, chaos erupted inside the arena which was crowded to capacity, triggering a stampede resulting in injuries to several patrons.

Up to press time no one was confirmed to have been shot and no arrests were made as well. According to a release from tournament coordinator Troy Mendonca of the Petra Organization, the matchup was forced to stop at halftime due to a disturbance between a “male and his female counterpart…..