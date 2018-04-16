Late wickets put Essequibo in command

Five wicket hauls from Joel Fortune and Joshua Jones saw Essequibo earning a lead of 148 heading into today’s final day of their second round clash against Select U-17 XI in the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Under-19 Inter-County tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.

With play starting half an hour earlier due to rain yesterday, Essequibo resumed on 267-7 but added just 23 more runs to total 290.

The U17s dropped Fortune on 10 but skipper Sachin Singh removed Jones for 34 and Reyaz Khan was trapped leg before by Sylvian Williams in the next over while Saif Amoi uprooted the off stump of Sherlan Anthony to close off the innings…..