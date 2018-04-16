Mocha Champs in 9-0 whipping of Diamond United

Mocha Champs and Kuru-Kururu secured lopsided wins when the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League continued yesterday at the Timehri Ground.
Mocha made light work of Diamond United 9-0. Shamar Allen recorded a hat-trick in the sixth, 59th and 61st minute, while Aboni Rickford fashioned a double in the 13th and 26th and Kester Stuart tallied a brace in the 46th and 51st minute.
Adding goals in the 35th and 45th minute respectively were Yohance Douglas and Jermin Harry. Meanwhile, Kuru-Kururu downed Agricola Red Triangle 2-0.
Dwight Noble and Shaquille Agard scored in the 11th and 60th minute respectively.
