Wong downed by Khader for the second day running

Guyana’s Miguel Wong, for the second day running, failed to get past Jordanian Khaled Khader in the qualifiers of the Youth Olympics which was played in Paraguay over the weekend.

Wong, who was knocked out by Khader on day one, began the second day’s competition with a win over Trehdel Lake of St Kitts and Nevis in commanding fashion.

Wong won in straight games 11-4, 11-5, 11-5, 11-2 to secure a place in the second round. ….