Bench Press competition set for Saturday

Chalk up the hands and test brute strength on Saturday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) stages its inaugural Bench Press Showdown at the 704 Sky Lounge.

Attractive prizes will be up for grabs during the competition which gets underway at 15:00hrs. The fund raising event is open to everyone with no registration fee attached for participants.

These and other details were disclosed last evening at the 704 Sports Bar where the event was launched…..