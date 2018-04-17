Bench Press competition set for Saturday

Chalk up the hands and test brute strength on Saturday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) stages its inaugural Bench Press Showdown at the 704 Sky Lounge.
Attractive prizes will be up for grabs during the competition which gets underway at 15:00hrs. The fund raising event is open to everyone with no registration fee attached for participants.
Presidential Guard crowned champs
Presidential Guard (PG) were crowned champions of the fourth Police Commissioner’s Cup T20 Inter-Division competition Sunday after defeating Headquarters (HQ) by 48 runs in the final at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.
Sir Hilary urges ICC to sit down with CARICOM
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Renowned regional academic Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said it was critical cricket’s world governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) heeded the call of the Caribbean community, in helping to solve the governance crisis in West Indies cricket.
Russell, Narine propel KKR to second win
KOLKATA, India, CMC – Andre Russell savaged Delhi Daredevils in a brief but brutal assault while West Indies teammate Sunil Narine provided his trademark brilliance, as Kolkata Knight Riders stormed to a 71-run victory in the Indian Premier League yesterday.
Defending champs in shock defeat
Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars suffered defeat on the opening night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, losing to Amelia’s Ward Russians on penalty kicks on Sunday.