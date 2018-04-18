BCB, Ansa McAl launch Sky Vodka T20 tournament

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has maintained its promise of regular cricket in the Ancient County with its collaboration with Ansa McAl Trading Limited to stage the Sky Vodka T20 tournament.
The tournament was launched at a simple ceremony at the beverage giant’s main location at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara recently where BCB president, Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to the company for its support of the development of cricket in Berbice.
Ansa McAl’s Kelvin Singh said the company was happy to support the development of sports across the country…..
Umroa spins Berbice past Demerara
A superb spell of left-arm spin bowling from Kelvin Umroa spearheaded an eight-wicket win for Berbice over defending champions, Demerara in second round action of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition at Lusignan, yesterday.
Fraser-Pryce eyeing elite company on return
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Former World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says becoming only the fourth woman to go below 10.70 seconds in the 100 metres, is one of the major driving forces behind her return to track and field.
Edwards demolishes Worcestershire after county cap honour
SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Ex-West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards celebrated receiving his county cap by grabbing three wickets on Monday’s final day as he helped Hampshire to a 196-run crushing of Worcestershire in their opening County Championship fixture.
Director of Sport suspends Futsal matches at the National Gymnasium
Following the abrupt end to the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th between Sparta Boss and Bent Street owing to gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, has revealed that all Futsal tournaments have been suspended until further notice.