BCB, Ansa McAl launch Sky Vodka T20 tournament

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has maintained its promise of regular cricket in the Ancient County with its collaboration with Ansa McAl Trading Limited to stage the Sky Vodka T20 tournament.

The tournament was launched at a simple ceremony at the beverage giant’s main location at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara recently where BCB president, Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to the company for its support of the development of cricket in Berbice.

Ansa McAl’s Kelvin Singh said the company was happy to support the development of sports across the country…..