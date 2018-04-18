Director of Sport suspends Futsal matches at the National Gymnasium

Following the abrupt end to the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th between Sparta Boss and Bent Street owing to gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, has revealed that all Futsal tournaments have been suspended until further notice.
Jones during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, disclosed, “As a direct result of the incident that occurred, all Futsal tournaments at the National Gymnasium are suspended until further notice. This decision will be confirmed by the board at the next board meeting.”
Locked 2-0 in favour of Sparta Boss at halftime following goals from Jermin Junor and Gregory Richardson, disorder erupted inside the arena, which was packed to capacity, as several gunshots were discharged by unknown individuals…..
Umroa spins Berbice past Demerara
A superb spell of left-arm spin bowling from Kelvin Umroa spearheaded an eight-wicket win for Berbice over defending champions, Demerara in second round action of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition at Lusignan, yesterday.
Fraser-Pryce eyeing elite company on return
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Former World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says becoming only the fourth woman to go below 10.70 seconds in the 100 metres, is one of the major driving forces behind her return to track and field.
Edwards demolishes Worcestershire after county cap honour
SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Ex-West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards celebrated receiving his county cap by grabbing three wickets on Monday’s final day as he helped Hampshire to a 196-run crushing of Worcestershire in their opening County Championship fixture.
BCB, Ansa McAl launch Sky Vodka T20 tournament
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has maintained its promise of regular cricket in the Ancient County with its collaboration with Ansa McAl Trading Limited to stage the Sky Vodka T20 tournament.