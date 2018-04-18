Director of Sport suspends Futsal matches at the National Gymnasium

Following the abrupt end to the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th between Sparta Boss and Bent Street owing to gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, has revealed that all Futsal tournaments have been suspended until further notice.

Jones during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, disclosed, “As a direct result of the incident that occurred, all Futsal tournaments at the National Gymnasium are suspended until further notice. This decision will be confirmed by the board at the next board meeting.”

Locked 2-0 in favour of Sparta Boss at halftime following goals from Jermin Junor and Gregory Richardson, disorder erupted inside the arena, which was packed to capacity, as several gunshots were discharged by unknown individuals…..