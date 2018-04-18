Edwards demolishes Worcestershire after county cap honour

SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Ex-West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards celebrated receiving his county cap by grabbing three wickets on Monday’s final day as he helped Hampshire to a 196-run crushing of Worcestershire in their opening County Championship fixture.
Resuming on 59 for three chasing 324 at the Rose Bowl, Worcestershire collapsed for a meagre 127 all out, with Edwards finishing with three for 33.
New-ball bowler South African Kyle Abbott finished with four for 55 for an eight-wicket haul in the match.
The 36-year-old Edwards grabbed two wickets in the first innings to end with a five-wicket match haul.
Travis Head top-scored with an unbeaten 45 from 61 deliveries while opener Daryl Mitchell chipped in with 35 but they were only two of three in double figures.
Twenty-year-old nightwatchman Josh Tongue, yet to score on the resumption, made just four before becoming the first victim in the day’s fourth over.
Wickets then fell steadily as Worcestershire lost their last seven wickets for just 68 runs.
Edwards contributed to the swift decline, snatching two wickets in successive deliveries as Ed Barnard (4) was lbw and captain Joe Leach was caught at the wicket without scoring, leaving Worcestershire on 101 for nine.
Edwards, who played 55 Tests for the Windies, was presented with his county cap before the start of play for his contributions to the club.
Umroa spins Berbice past Demerara
A superb spell of left-arm spin bowling from Kelvin Umroa spearheaded an eight-wicket win for Berbice over defending champions, Demerara in second round action of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition at Lusignan, yesterday.
Fraser-Pryce eyeing elite company on return
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Former World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says becoming only the fourth woman to go below 10.70 seconds in the 100 metres, is one of the major driving forces behind her return to track and field.
Director of Sport suspends Futsal matches at the National Gymnasium
Following the abrupt end to the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th between Sparta Boss and Bent Street owing to gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, has revealed that all Futsal tournaments have been suspended until further notice.
BCB, Ansa McAl launch Sky Vodka T20 tournament
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has maintained its promise of regular cricket in the Ancient County with its collaboration with Ansa McAl Trading Limited to stage the Sky Vodka T20 tournament.