Edwards demolishes Worcestershire after county cap honour

SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Ex-West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards celebrated receiving his county cap by grabbing three wickets on Monday’s final day as he helped Hampshire to a 196-run crushing of Worcestershire in their opening County Championship fixture.

Resuming on 59 for three chasing 324 at the Rose Bowl, Worcestershire collapsed for a meagre 127 all out, with Edwards finishing with three for 33.

New-ball bowler South African Kyle Abbott finished with four for 55 for an eight-wicket haul in the match.

The 36-year-old Edwards grabbed two wickets in the first innings to end with a five-wicket match haul.

Travis Head top-scored with an unbeaten 45 from 61 deliveries while opener Daryl Mitchell chipped in with 35 but they were only two of three in double figures.

Twenty-year-old nightwatchman Josh Tongue, yet to score on the resumption, made just four before becoming the first victim in the day’s fourth over.

Wickets then fell steadily as Worcestershire lost their last seven wickets for just 68 runs.

Edwards contributed to the swift decline, snatching two wickets in successive deliveries as Ed Barnard (4) was lbw and captain Joe Leach was caught at the wicket without scoring, leaving Worcestershire on 101 for nine.

Edwards, who played 55 Tests for the Windies, was presented with his county cap before the start of play for his contributions to the club.