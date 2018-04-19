Essequibo ahead on first day

On a day in which some 25 wickets fell, defending champions Demerara were facing defeat at the end of the first day’s play of the final round match against Essequibo in the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand U19, three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, yesterday.

Demerara were dismissed for 40 runs in their first innings and were five wickets down in their second innings still trailing by 12 runs.

When play began yesterday, Demerara won the toss and elected to bat a decision which proved costly for them as they collapsed for 40…..