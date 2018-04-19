Essequibo ahead on first day

On a day in which some 25 wickets fell, defending champions Demerara were facing defeat at the end of the first day’s play of the final round match against Essequibo in the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand U19, three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, yesterday.
Demerara were dismissed for 40 runs in their first innings and were five wickets down in their second innings still trailing by 12 runs.
When play began yesterday, Demerara won the toss and elected to bat a decision which proved costly for them as they collapsed for 40…..
Guyana racket wielders back home with heads held high
Guyana’s Table Tennis delegation which competed at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast of Australia is back on home soil and have already begun to charter the way forward.
GFF launches investigation into Futsal shooting incident
Although tight-lipped on the details, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, has revealed that an investigation has been launched into the unforeseen conclusion of the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th due to gunfire inside the National Gymnasium.
Long-awaited policy to be unveiled by June: minister
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Sports Minister Dr George Norton believes Guyana should have its much anticipated National Sports Policy by June.
MMP to stage fundraising Charity T20
Albion Sports Complex will come alive on April 28 when the Mohabir Mookoorchand Persaud (MMP) Foundation hosts a fund raising Floodlight hard ball cricket competition.