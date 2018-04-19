Ganesh a part of Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival

Ganesh Parts, the sole distributors of Bridgestone Tyres in Guyana, has become the latest sponsor of the Boyce & Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day scheduled for Sunday at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

Sales Manager, Suresh Rampersaud handed over a sponsorship pact recently indicating that the company’s support for the third annual fixture.

Here is a summary of what will happen at the Eve Leary Ground on Sunday…..