Ganesh a part of Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival

Ganesh Parts, the sole distributors of Bridgestone Tyres in Guyana, has become the latest sponsor of the Boyce & Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day scheduled for Sunday at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Sales Manager, Suresh Rampersaud handed over a sponsorship pact recently indicating that the company’s support for the third annual fixture.
Here is a summary of what will happen at the Eve Leary Ground on Sunday…..
Guyana racket wielders back home with heads held high
Guyana’s Table Tennis delegation which competed at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast of Australia is back on home soil and have already begun to charter the way forward.
GFF launches investigation into Futsal shooting incident
Although tight-lipped on the details, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, has revealed that an investigation has been launched into the unforeseen conclusion of the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th due to gunfire inside the National Gymnasium.
Long-awaited policy to be unveiled by June: minister
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Sports Minister Dr George Norton believes Guyana should have its much anticipated National Sports Policy by June.
MMP to stage fundraising Charity T20
Albion Sports Complex will come alive on April 28 when the Mohabir Mookoorchand Persaud (MMP) Foundation hosts a fund raising Floodlight hard ball cricket competition.