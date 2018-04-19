GFF launches investigation into Futsal shooting incident

Although tight-lipped on the details, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, has revealed that an investigation has been launched into the unforeseen conclusion of the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th due to gunfire inside the National Gymnasium.

Asked about his thoughts on the incident and if any sanctions will be meted out to the promoters due to the perceived lack of security, Forde said that he was unable to comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

He added that once the investigation was completed and the parties are appropriately notified, he will share his thoughts on the episode…..