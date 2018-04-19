Guyana racket wielders back home with heads held high

Guyana’s Table Tennis delegation which competed at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast of Australia is back on home soil and have already begun to charter the way forward.

The team, after journeying for the last three days, landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri yesterday morning where a few members recounted their experience to Stabroek Sport.

Christopher Franklin, the team leader, indicated that while Guyana didn’t medal, the players gave a valiant account of themselves…..