Long-awaited policy to be unveiled by June: minister

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Sports Minister Dr George Norton believes Guyana should have its much anticipated National Sports Policy by June.
The document, which is being compiled based on consultations over the last two years, is expected to chart a course for government, coaches, and athletes in the development of the sports industry.
“We are hoping before the end of the first half of the year we would have it completed,” Norton said.
However, government’s top sports official warned the policy was too critical to be rushed, noting that adequate time needed to be given to its compilation, especially if it was to have a wide-reaching impact.
“We are trying to get the involvement of more stakeholders,” said Norton.
“The input must not only be at the level of the organisations but also the participants right across the length and breadth of Guyana.”
When the policy is completed, it is expected to govern the structures, programmes and infrastructure which are critical for recreational and high-performance sport.
It will also facilitate the achievement of sports objectives over the next decade.
Last year, Norton underscored the importance of the policy, pointing out that in its absence, Guyana could not properly develop the raw talent present in the country.
The view has been supported by President David Granger who believes sports can only become a major economic success with the presence of the policy.
“All of Guyana could bring their talents to bear to improve their lives and to improve the quality of life of the whole country,” he said at the opening of the 20th Upper Mazaruni District Games last year.
“We want to see in this National Sports Policy, every region doing what the Upper Mazaruni is doing …”
Guyana racket wielders back home with heads held high
Guyana’s Table Tennis delegation which competed at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast of Australia is back on home soil and have already begun to charter the way forward.
GFF launches investigation into Futsal shooting incident
Although tight-lipped on the details, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, has revealed that an investigation has been launched into the unforeseen conclusion of the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th due to gunfire inside the National Gymnasium.
MMP to stage fundraising Charity T20
Albion Sports Complex will come alive on April 28 when the Mohabir Mookoorchand Persaud (MMP) Foundation hosts a fund raising Floodlight hard ball cricket competition.
Essequibo ahead on first day
On a day in which some 25 wickets fell, defending champions Demerara were facing defeat at the end of the first day’s play of the final round match against Essequibo in the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand U19, three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, yesterday.