Sports

Regional teams set to invade Guyana next month for Carnival Rugby

By
(L-R) Shane Grant-Stuart, Avery Corbin, Blaise Bailey, Ryan Gonsalves and Dwayne Schroder joined by the Guyana Carnival Models at the Marriott Hotel at the Launch of the Guyana Carnival.

Some of the Caribbean’s top rugby players will invade Guyana on May 20 as Hits and Jams Entertainment teams up with the Pepsi Hornets Rugby Club to host the inaugural ‘Guyana Carnival 7’s Rugby’ at the National Park.

The one-day tournament was unveiled when the group held its Guyana Carnival corporate and media launch yesterday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. The Guyana Carnival is set for May 18 – 27.

According to Rawle Toney, one of the organisers of the Carnival Rugby tournament, the teams and players from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean countries are all eager to make the voyage to Guyana for the highly anticipated event…..

