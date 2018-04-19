Regional teams set to invade Guyana next month for Carnival Rugby

Some of the Caribbean’s top rugby players will invade Guyana on May 20 as Hits and Jams Entertainment teams up with the Pepsi Hornets Rugby Club to host the inaugural ‘Guyana Carnival 7’s Rugby’ at the National Park.
The one-day tournament was unveiled when the group held its Guyana Carnival corporate and media launch yesterday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. The Guyana Carnival is set for May 18 – 27.
According to Rawle Toney, one of the organisers of the Carnival Rugby tournament, the teams and players from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean countries are all eager to make the voyage to Guyana for the highly anticipated event…..
Guyana racket wielders back home with heads held high
Guyana’s Table Tennis delegation which competed at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast of Australia is back on home soil and have already begun to charter the way forward.
GFF launches investigation into Futsal shooting incident
Although tight-lipped on the details, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, has revealed that an investigation has been launched into the unforeseen conclusion of the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th due to gunfire inside the National Gymnasium.
Long-awaited policy to be unveiled by June: minister
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Sports Minister Dr George Norton believes Guyana should have its much anticipated National Sports Policy by June.
MMP to stage fundraising Charity T20
Albion Sports Complex will come alive on April 28 when the Mohabir Mookoorchand Persaud (MMP) Foundation hosts a fund raising Floodlight hard ball cricket competition.