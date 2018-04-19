Sports

U17’s, Berbice gearing for exciting second-day tussle

By

The Select U17 cricketers ended day one of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day match against Berbice on 76-4, trailing by 100 runs at stumps at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.

The day began with Berbice winning the toss and electing to bat.

They subsequently found themselves tottering on 55-5 after seamer Sheldon Charles and Sylvan Williams produced a steady opening burst…..

