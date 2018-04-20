Anthony spins Essequibo past defending champions

A man-of-the-match performance from 18-year-old leg spinner, Sherlan Anthony saw Essequibo record a rare six-wicket victory over defending champions, Demerara inside two days of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.
Essequibo wrapped up the match minutes before lunch after set a target of 34 to chase as Demerara were bowled out for 136 in their second innings.
Demerara resumed on 92-5, still 12 runs behind Essequibo who made 143 in reply to Demerara’s first innings of 40, the lowest total at U-19 inter county level….
Sir Viv backs CARICOM intervention
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary former Test captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has thrown his weight behind CARICOM’s efforts at governance reform in West Indies cricket.
GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’
Keith O’Jeer, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member and Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, has been suspended by the federation for “inappropriate behaviour”.
Plaisance Guardians down Half Mile Bulls 90-80
-Kobras, Ravens also score wins Plaisance Guardians, Kobras and Ravens clinched contrasting wins in the GABF ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Umroa’s 5-34, batsmen hand Berbice title with day to spare
Berbice ended day two of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day match against the National U17 on 198 – 4, leading by 263 runs at stumps at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Camp Road.