Anthony spins Essequibo past defending champions

A man-of-the-match performance from 18-year-old leg spinner, Sherlan Anthony saw Essequibo record a rare six-wicket victory over defending champions, Demerara inside two days of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.

Essequibo wrapped up the match minutes before lunch after set a target of 34 to chase as Demerara were bowled out for 136 in their second innings.

Demerara resumed on 92-5, still 12 runs behind Essequibo who made 143 in reply to Demerara’s first innings of 40, the lowest total at U-19 inter county level….