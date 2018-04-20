DCC, Transport record wins in second round of under-13 cricket 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and the Transport Sports Club (TSC) were second-round winners in the V-Net little champs under – 13, 25 overs pair cricket, played at the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) ground on Saturday last.

DCC in the first encounter, got past arch rivals the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) by 178 runs.

GCC batted first and compiled 173, after deductions at the end of their 25 overs.

Daniel Persaud (19) and Alex Balgobin (12) were the top scorers for GCC as Jayden Dowlin (3-10), Myhiem Khan (2-5) and Romeo Deonarine (2-10) ended as the pick of the bowlers for DCC who in their turn at the crease made 351 after deductions at the end of their 25 overs. Eleven-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Jonathan Van Lange led the way with 35 while Khan returned to post 26 for the eventual winners. ….