DCC, Transport record wins in second round of under-13 cricket 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and the Transport Sports Club (TSC) were second-round winners in the V-Net little champs under – 13, 25 overs pair cricket, played at the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) ground on Saturday last.
DCC in the first encounter, got past arch rivals the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) by 178 runs.
GCC batted first and compiled 173, after deductions at the end of their 25 overs.
Daniel Persaud (19) and Alex Balgobin (12) were the top scorers for GCC as Jayden Dowlin (3-10), Myhiem Khan (2-5) and Romeo Deonarine (2-10) ended as the pick of the bowlers for DCC who in their turn at the crease made 351 after deductions at the end of their 25 overs. Eleven-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Jonathan Van Lange led the way with 35 while Khan returned to post 26 for the eventual winners. ….
Sir Viv backs CARICOM intervention
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary former Test captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has thrown his weight behind CARICOM’s efforts at governance reform in West Indies cricket.
GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’
Keith O’Jeer, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member and Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, has been suspended by the federation for “inappropriate behaviour”.
Plaisance Guardians down Half Mile Bulls 90-80
-Kobras, Ravens also score wins Plaisance Guardians, Kobras and Ravens clinched contrasting wins in the GABF ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Anthony spins Essequibo past defending champions
A man-of-the-match performance from 18-year-old leg spinner, Sherlan Anthony saw Essequibo record a rare six-wicket victory over defending champions, Demerara inside two days of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.