GFF fully reinstated by FIFA

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Compliance Status has been fully reinstated by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), paving the way for the restoration of their annual subsidy.
According to the correspondence, “The reinstatement of the GFF Compliance Status, brings an end to two very difficult years for our fraternity. During this period, the Executive Committee had been working very closely with the FIFA Administration and our Consulting Partners to ensure our restoration to financial correctness.”
“We have made significant progress in reforming the internal financial governance structures of the Federation to ensure that we achieve complete alignment with the NEW FIFA Forward funding regulations in the future. This is an ongoing exercise that will continue to receive our highest priority, the release added.”….
Sir Viv backs CARICOM intervention
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary former Test captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has thrown his weight behind CARICOM’s efforts at governance reform in West Indies cricket.
GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’
Keith O’Jeer, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member and Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, has been suspended by the federation for “inappropriate behaviour”.
Plaisance Guardians down Half Mile Bulls 90-80
-Kobras, Ravens also score wins Plaisance Guardians, Kobras and Ravens clinched contrasting wins in the GABF ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Anthony spins Essequibo past defending champions
A man-of-the-match performance from 18-year-old leg spinner, Sherlan Anthony saw Essequibo record a rare six-wicket victory over defending champions, Demerara inside two days of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.