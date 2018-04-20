GFF fully reinstated by FIFA

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Compliance Status has been fully reinstated by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), paving the way for the restoration of their annual subsidy.

According to the correspondence, “The reinstatement of the GFF Compliance Status, brings an end to two very difficult years for our fraternity. During this period, the Executive Committee had been working very closely with the FIFA Administration and our Consulting Partners to ensure our restoration to financial correctness.”

“We have made significant progress in reforming the internal financial governance structures of the Federation to ensure that we achieve complete alignment with the NEW FIFA Forward funding regulations in the future. This is an ongoing exercise that will continue to receive our highest priority, the release added.”….