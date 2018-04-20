National Table Tennis Championships to serve off in May

The newly-elected executive of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has organized its first major activity since being elected to office, which happens to be the national junior and senior table tennis championships set to serve off in May.

The association according to a release, will see its calendar of events accommodating three separate showdowns with the senior leg scheduled for 20-23 of May 2018 while the junior leg is scheduled for June 2 – 4, 2018 and the national veterans and doubles championships is slated for later this year in September. ….