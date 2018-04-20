National Table Tennis Championships to serve off in May

The newly-elected executive of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has organized its first major activity since being elected to office, which happens to be the national junior and senior table tennis championships set to serve off in May.
The association according to a release, will see its calendar of events accommodating three separate showdowns with the senior leg scheduled for 20-23 of May 2018 while the junior leg is scheduled for June 2 – 4, 2018 and the national veterans and doubles championships is slated for later this year in September. ….
Sir Viv backs CARICOM intervention
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary former Test captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has thrown his weight behind CARICOM’s efforts at governance reform in West Indies cricket.
GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’
Keith O’Jeer, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member and Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, has been suspended by the federation for “inappropriate behaviour”.
Plaisance Guardians down Half Mile Bulls 90-80
-Kobras, Ravens also score wins Plaisance Guardians, Kobras and Ravens clinched contrasting wins in the GABF ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Anthony spins Essequibo past defending champions
A man-of-the-match performance from 18-year-old leg spinner, Sherlan Anthony saw Essequibo record a rare six-wicket victory over defending champions, Demerara inside two days of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.